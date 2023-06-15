Opening of Alat Ecopark holds in Azerbaijan’s Garadagh district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC carries out various social projects and events in the village of Alat of the Garadagh district within the framework of the "Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Program", Trend reports.

Environmental protection is one of the most important tasks for the Baku port, which was the first in the region to receive the status of a green port.

The opening of the Alat Ecopark was held in order to organize effective recreation of residents in the village of Alat within the framework of the "Year of Heydar Aliyev" and on the occasion of the National Salvation Day.

The Alat Ecopark is located at Shekhid Eduard Imanov, Str. 23. The park area is 1,176 square meters. Favorable conditions have been created here for the development of children of all age groups, a football field, various sports facilities, playgrounds have been set up so that young people can effectively spend their leisure time and systematically engage in sports.

As part of the work carried out, the asphalt pavement in the courtyard surrounding the buildings has been updated. A lawn has been created in the park, a stone has been laid there, a new bar has been built and a 162-meter-long bike path has been laid.

Along with the restoration of vegetation on the territory where landscaping work were carried out, various types of evergreen trees and shrubs were planted.

In accordance with the project developed with the support of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Garadagh district, renovation of building facades was carried out.

The opening of the park was attended by General Director of Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC Taleh Ziyadov, Head of the Executive Authority of the Garadagh district Suleyman Mikayilov and representatives of the public.