Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Business

Azerbaijan reveals amount of MuganBank's uninsured deposits

Business Materials 1 November 2023 17:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals amount of MuganBank's uninsured deposits

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Uninsured deposits of Azerbaijan's MuganBank OJSC amount to 102 million manat ($60 million), Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

He explained that 76 million manat ($44.7 million) of the above amount belong to individuals, including 61 million manat ($35.88 million) belonging to one individual, 26 million manat ($15.29 million) - legal entities, 50 percent of which belongs to two companies.

"It's for this reason that the cancellation of the MuganBank's license won't affect financial stability," he explained.

Will be updated

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more