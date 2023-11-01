Azerbaijan reveals amount of MuganBank's uninsured deposits

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Uninsured deposits of Azerbaijan's MuganBank OJSC amount to 102 million manat ($60 million), Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said during a press conference dedicated to changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Trend reports.

He explained that 76 million manat ($44.7 million) of the above amount belong to individuals, including 61 million manat ($35.88 million) belonging to one individual, 26 million manat ($15.29 million) - legal entities, 50 percent of which belongs to two companies.

"It's for this reason that the cancellation of the MuganBank's license won't affect financial stability," he explained.

Will be updated