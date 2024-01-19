Iran unveils details of non-oil import from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 19. Iran imported 25,500 tons of goods worth $30 million from Turkmenistan in the first nine months of the current Iranian year (March 21 through December 21, 2023), Trend reports.

Meanwhile, in the first 9 months and 10 days of the previous Iranian year, Iran’s non-oil import from Turkmenistan was around 30,900 tons, worth approximately $20.6 million, according to the data from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).

As reported, the IRICA has published the statistics for 9 months and 10 days of last year instead of 9 months.

The main items imported to Iran were petroleum coke, cotton, fabric, and others.

Over the 9th month alone (November 22 through December 21, 2023), Iran imported 1,050 tons of goods worth $1.98 million from Turkmenistan.

The IRICA's latest data shows that Iran’s overall imports stood at 28.7 million tons, worth $48.4 billion, in the first nine months of the current Iranian year, representing a 12.3 percent increase in value and a 7 percent increase in volume compared to the same period last year.

In general, Iran mainly focuses on the import of essential products needed by the country and applies certain restrictions on the import of goods produced domestically.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur