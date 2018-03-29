Kazakhstan produces over 1M tons of sulfur from Kashagan

29 March 2018 09:52 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 29

Trend:

Some 1.5 million tons of sulfur has been extracted from oil produced at Kashagan field, Atyrau region, Kazakh agency Kazinform reports.

"In October 2017, we started exporting Kashagan sulphur by railway. Production of granulated sulfur has increased. By the end of the year, the export of sulfur amounted to more than 100,000 tons. In total, since the start of production, more than 1.5 million tons of sulfur have been produced . By today, we have exported more than 250,000 tons of sulfur," Bruno Jardin, Managing Director of NCOC told Kazinform.

According to Bruno Jardin, the extracted sulfur is supplied by pipelines in a liquid condition in two directions - to the sulfur blocks and to the plant for granulation. Once the design capacity is reached there will be no need to stack sulfur blocks. The entire sulfur produced will be exported. The company also plans to melt and process accumulated sulfur blocks into granules.

The ready granulated sulfur is loaded onto the railcars which go to Karabatan to one of the NCOC shareholder companies which handles sale of sulfur and other North-Caspian project products.

The potential sale markets are China and the countries of West Mediterranean district where sulfur is used as a raw material for production of agricultural fertilizers, Bruno Jardin added.

