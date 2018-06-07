Companies from Russia's Omsk talk SOCAR interest in their products

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Maksim Tsurkov - Trend:

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR is interested in products of the oil, gas and petrochemical enterprises of Russia's Omsk region, the online publication "Capital of the Country" reported with reference to General Director of the Regional Agency for Development and Investment Evgeny Kovtun.

Reportedly, the Omsk companies presented their products and developments designed for the oil & gas and petrochemical industries during a big energy sector event in the Caspian region.

Azerbaijan's capital Baku hosted the Caspian International Oil & Gas Conference from May 29 to June 1, which brought together leading experts and leaders of the oil industry to demonstrate advanced technologies in the field of oil and gas production and processing, transportation and logistics, and services, according to the message.

"The Omsk region was represented by leaders and specialists of six small and medium enterprises engaged in the oil and gas, petrochemical and chemical industries: Vneshtorgresurs, Kross-Avtomatika, ZKZ LLC, Polikon, ETP-Trading and KSK-Service," the report reads.

A stand prepared by the Omsk Regional Export Support Center allowed to familiarize with the achievements of the Omsk companies.

Kovtun said each of the Omsk companies held a number of productive negotiations. For example, there was a meeting with Rapid Solutions hydraulic engineering specialist John Salins, who spoke about the specifics of the oil and gas industry in Azerbaijan, and companies that are ready for cooperation.

"Representatives of SOCAR, which is one of the most promising oil companies in the world, showed special interest in the products of our region," Kovtun said.

Director of Kross-Avtomatika Alexander Dudarev, in turn, said this is the second trip of the company to Azerbaijan.

"Last year, the company representatives visited the country within a business mission. They held a number of meetings with engineering and construction organizations from the oil industry. This year, they decided to take part in a major profile exhibition to consolidate last year's contacts and get new ones," he said.

Reportedly, for the Omsk companies the exhibition was productive. The region's products attracted attention of the Azerbaijani businessmen and proved to be very competitive in price and quality in the local market.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @MTsurkovTrend

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news