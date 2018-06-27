OPEC’s decision: everyone is more or less happy

27 June 2018 13:17 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The decision by OPEC and non-OPEC countries, participating in the oil output cut deal is a compromise between some countries which wanted to increase production, Francis Perrin, Senior Fellow at the OCP Policy Center (Rabat, Morocco) and Senior Research Fellow at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS, France), told Trend.

The 4th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting was held in Vienna, Austria, on June 23, 2018. During the meeting, it was decided to boost oil production, however, the volume was not specified.

"It is a compromise between some countries which wanted to increase production, especially Saudi Arabia, and some others which were in favor of the status quo (Iran, Venezuela, Iraq). All the OPEC member states must agree on a common position in order for the organization to be able to take a decision, which is obviously not easy," said the expert.

Perrin recalled that OPEC decided to reduce its production in November 2016 and supply cuts were applied from 1 January 2017.

"These commitments were very well respected and OPEC's production was reduced by a greater amount than what was announced. On 22 June 2018 the organization decided to apply its production reduction commitments at 100 percent but not more until the end of 2018. Saudi Arabia can thus say that this meeting was successful because OPEC will increase its output and Iran can explain that its position has been validated because the organization will respect its previous commitments. Everyone is more or less happy," he added.

The expert went on to add that oil prices increased just after the announcement of the OPEC decision, which may seem surprising because oil supply will increase.

"In fact the oil markets had anticipated this decision since the latest international economic forum in St. Petersburg. At this Forum the Russian and Saudi Energy Ministers clearly said that a production increase during the second half of this year was required," he noted.

Perrin further noted that world oil demand is increasing due to growing consumption by emerging and developing countries and oil stocks in OECD (Organization of Economic Co-operation and Development) countries are being reduced.

"Production in Venezuela and Iran should go down during the second half of this year. On the other hand non-OPEC supply is increasing because of the continuing rise of US oil output."

Taking into account the new OPEC decision world oil supply and demand could be more or less balanced at the end of this year, he said.

"This should prevent oil prices from rising to $80 per barrel, a level which was reached some weeks ago for North Sea Brent, or higher by the end of this year. Brent could fluctuate between $65-75 per barrel by the end of 2018 if political tensions do not increase in the Middle East. It is of course a big ''if''."

Earlier, OPEC and several other non-OPEC producers reached an agreement to extend the production deal for a further nine months. This would shift the expiration date of the agreement from March to the end of 2018. The agreement is on the same terms as those agreed in November last year.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
OPEC’s decision: everyone is more or less happy
Oil&Gas 25 June 16:08
Russia-Saudi oil cooperation to bring stability to markets - RDIF's Dmitriev
Russia 25 June 15:06
Azerbaijan supported OPEC decision to increase oil production (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 25 June 09:58
OPEC deal to raise oil production will 'rein in prices' - Algerian PM
Other News 24 June 00:33
Russia welcomes OPEC decision to increase oil production within OPEC+
Russia 23 June 13:54
Libya's NOC confirms LNA control of oil ports, hopes for quick restart
Arab World 23 June 09:38
OPEC reaches deal to raise oil output
Oil&Gas 23 June 05:25
OPEC reaches deal to raise oil output from July
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:32
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
OPEC+ deal is platform open to all producers – UAE minister
Oil&Gas 22 June 16:25
Venezuela says oil output recovery by end of 2018 will be 'a challenge'
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:42
Iranian, Saudi ministers hold talks ahead of OPEC summit
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:35
Ministers of OPEC countries start talks on adjusting oil production cut quotas
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:27
OPEC struggles for deal to ease supply cuts as Iran resists
Oil&Gas 22 June 12:24
Difficulties in meeting global oil demand may arise in future - Azerbaijani minister
Oil&Gas 22 June 10:33
Upcoming OPEC meeting - test of Saudi Arabia’s leadership in cartel
Oil&Gas 22 June 07:26
Iranian oil minister says changes in Quotas deal not possible, leaves OPEC meeting
Iran 22 June 00:20
OPEC's Barkindo says expects 'successful' policy meetings this week
Oil&Gas 21 June 15:53