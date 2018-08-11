Azerbaijan’s trading company eyes to greatly increase LNG supply to Pakistan (Exclusive)

11 August 2018 18:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Ilkin Shafiyev – Trend:

SOCAR Trading, trading house of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, intends to become one of the biggest suppliers of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Pakistan in the future, SOCAR Trading told Trend.

"SOCAR Trading is still interested in becoming one of the main LNG suppliers to Pakistan both through tenders and within a long-term agreement," the company said. "This country is one of the fastest growing importers of this type of fuel in the world."

Earlier it was reported that SOCAR became one of the winners of a tender for the supply of liquefied natural gas to Pakistan. Pakistan through Pakistan LNG Limited buys LNG via tenders and long-term contracts.

"For the tender held in July 2018, SOCAR Trading submitted proposals on two long-term options put forward by Pakistan LNG Limited," the company said. "One of our proposals was the most competitive at that time of supplies."

"But Pakistan LNG Limited decided not to provide the winners with these options within the tender rules," the company said. "At the same time, SOCAR is the company selected for LNG shipments to Pakistan within the long-term agreement following the interstate agreement on energy, signed in February 2017. This agreement was discussed and agreed between the parties, but it has not yet been implemented."

SOCAR Trading, headquartered in Geneva, was established in late 2007 by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan.

The company sells SOCAR crude oil from Ceyhan port (Mediterranean Sea, Turkey), trades oil and oil products of other countries, and also assists the parent company in international investments. SOCAR Trading operations cover the countries of Europe, Africa, Asia and America.

Follow the author on Twitter: @IlkinShafiyev

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan more than doubles electricity exports
Oil&Gas 14:34
Second day starts at Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships (PHOTO)
Society 14:07
Ranking of trade partners: Israel, Germany increase trade with Azerbaijan
Economy news 13:05
Tajik President ends official visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 12:39
Tajik President receives honorary doctorate from ADA University (PHOTO)
Politics 12:34
Agent banking may appear in Azerbaijan
Economy news 09:54
Latest
Death toll from Greece’s fire disaster rose to 94
Europe 18:51
Iran Guardian Council approves amendments to AML Law
Politics 18:16
Iran’s exports to Kenya on rise
Business 18:12
Tax revenues of Uzbekistan's budget increase by almost half
Economy news 15:41
Uzbekistan attracting investments in light industry of Tashkent (PHOTO)
Economy news 15:32
Georgia eyes win-win trade with Iran - envoy
Economy news 15:12
Azerbaijan's Labor Ministry to buy apartments for veterans, families of martyrs
Tenders 14:47
Azerbaijan's State Property Committee announces tender for consulting services
Tenders 14:41
Azerbaijani oil prices for Aug. 6-10
Oil&Gas 14:38