Uzbekistan receives gas from Chulkuvar well

18 November 2019 16:53 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Chinese company invests $720 M in Uzbekistan’s renewable energy
Oil&Gas 17:02
S&P assigns "BB-" rating to Uzbek bank's bond issue
Finance 16:48
Uzbekistan’s president approves investment protection agreement with South Korea
Business 16:05
President of Russia's Tatarstan to visit Uzbekistan
Business 15:11
Travel + Leisure recognizes Uzbekistan as best cultural, historical destination
Tourism 14:38
Epsilon continues to manufacture pipelines for Uzbekistan's oil, gas sector
Oil&Gas 14:23
Latest
Chinese company invests $720 M in Uzbekistan’s renewable energy
Oil&Gas 17:02
Georgian wine presented at festival in Hong Kong
Business 16:51
S&P assigns "BB-" rating to Uzbek bank's bond issue
Finance 16:48
Kazakhstan increases car manufacturing by over 70%
Business 16:48
Iran may increase its gasoline revenues by over $3B
Oil&Gas 16:43
MFA: Turkey stands for stability in Iran
Turkey 16:40
New fact on "emigration business" of Azerbaijani opposition Musavat party disclosed (PHOTO)
Politics 16:39
SOCAR talks on progress in its GPC project
Oil&Gas 16:16
Turkmenistan, Belarus to hold business forum in Minsk
Business 16:16