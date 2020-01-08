Minister: Increase in oil prices in favor of Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

An increase in oil prices is in favor of Iran, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh told reporters following the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports referring to ANA news agency.

“Oil prices are falling and rising,” Zangeneh said adding that Iranian Armed Forces have taken steps on the basis of the instructions given to them.

The minister said that the US must stop to aggravate the situation in the region and let the peoples of the regional countries to live peacefully.

On the morning of Jan. 8, Iran has attacked American targets in Iraq. It was noted that Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched at least 35 missiles on Ayn al-Asad air base in Iraq's west and the base in Erbil.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the Iranian strike a self-defense measure after the attack launched from the base in Iraq against Iranian citizens and officials, while he emphasized that Tehran was not seeking an "escalation or war."

