Zenith Energy appoints of advisor for development in Africa

Canada’s Zenith Energy Ltd has engaged Bienvenu Briss Aleba as an advisor in view of its planned future activities in the Republic of the Congo, Trend reports citing the company.

Aleba, a citizen of the Republic of the Congo, has worked at Congolaise de Raffinage, the refinery subsidiary of the national oil company of the Republic of the Congo, Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo for the past nine years, where he currently holds the position of Deputy to the Head of the Audit Division and Internal Control. It is expected that Aleba will depart his current role with CORAF and join Zenith during the month of February 2020.

He holds a number of professional accreditations, primarily in exploratory drilling operations.

"We are delighted to welcome Aleba as an advisor to Zenith for its business development activities in the Republic of the Congo. In preparation for our planned operational activities in country we continue to enhance our expertise and knowledge of the region,” said Andrea Cattaneo, Chief Executive Officer.

Zenith Energy is the operator for the development of Muradkanli-Jafarli-Zardab block of fields onshore Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR and Zenith Aran Oil Company signed a REDPSA in March 2016 for a block that includes the Muradkhanli, Jafarli and Zardab oil fields. Zenith Energy Ltd established its subsidiary company Zenith Aran Oil Company Ltd for production operations in these three fields. Production under the agreement began in August 2016.

Zenith holds an 80-percent participating interest in the three fields within the contract area, while SOCAR retains the remaining 20 percent. The agreement is for 25 years, with a potential extension by five additional years.

