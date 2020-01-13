Azerbaijan, Italy to discuss issues of economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 13

On Jan. 14, Rome will host the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Energy Ministry Jan. 13.

The meeting will be attended by co-chairs of the intergovernmental commission – Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Manlio Di Stefano.

“The commission’s meeting agenda includes issues of cooperation between the two countries in trade, economic, energy, logistics and infrastructure spheres as well as in agriculture, culture and tourism,” the report said. “A session will also be held with the participation of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO), Azerbaijan Investment Company, the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), the State Oil Fund as well as the relevant Italian organizations to discuss investment opportunities and prospects in both countries.”

The report also notes that following the meeting, a protocol will be signed following the fifth meeting of the intergovernmental commission.

As part of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, meetings are planned between Parviz Shahbazov and Italian Minister of Economic Development Stefano Patuanelli, as well as with the management of Ansaldo Energia, Maire Tecnimont, TechnipFMC, DBA Group and Alstom Italia companies.

