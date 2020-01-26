IAEA talks future projects in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Fakhri Vakilov - Trend:

Uzbekistan is participating in several interregional and regional projects of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the representative of IAEA told Trend in an interview.

"These are new projects which have been approved by the IAEA Board of Governors for the period of 2020 to 2021," the representative stated.

The official noted that one project will support the National University of Uzbekistan and the Samarkand State University in nuclear science and technology. Nuclear science, technology and research represent the underlying foundation of all nuclear applications which contribute in many ways to health, development and security worldwide. They are used in a broad range of areas, from power production to medicine, agriculture, food safety, environment, forensics, industry, and the analysis of artifacts.

Another project with focus on science and technology is dedicated to enhance nuclear safety, operational performance and effective utilization of the Research Reactor at the Institute of Nuclear Physics.

"Moreover, another new IAEA technical cooperation project will help Uzbekistan to increase human resources capacity and develop a national nuclear infrastructure for its first nuclear power plant. Nuclear power offers a steady, reliable supply of electricity. It can provide continuous, low-carbon power," the representative noted.

In addition, the official added that another project is dedicated to improve the quality of radiotherapy in Uzbekistan. Radiotherapy is one of the main types of cancer treatment. It uses ionizing radiation to destroy cancer cells and limit cell growth.

"An IAEA’s Integrated Regulatory Review Service mission to Uzbekistan is planned for July 2020. An Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review 2 Mission is planned for the third quarter of 2020. Both missions are not yet confirmed," the representative noted.

The technical cooperation program is the IAEA’s primary mechanism for transferring nuclear technology to Member States, helping them to address key development priorities in areas such as health and nutrition, food and agriculture, water and the environment, industrial applications, and nuclear knowledge development and management.

Furthermore, nowadays International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) four national technical cooperation projects for Uzbekistan are being implemented.

The official added that the projects are: Strengthening Radiation and Nuclear Safety and Improving Use of the WWR-SM Research Reactor at the Institute of Nuclear Physics of the Academy of Sciences; Strengthening Radiotherapy Services in the Namangan Regional Oncology Dispenser; Establishing the Secondary Standards Dosimetry Laboratory; Upgrading the Nuclear Medicine Department of the Republican Endocrinology Scientific Centre.

The representative stressed that the program also helps Member States to identify and meet future energy needs, and assists in improving radiation safety and nuclear security.

