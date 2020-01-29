Eni, ENEA ink agreement on Divertor Tokamak Test project

29 January 2020 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Italian National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development and Eni company have signed an important agreement worth 600 million euros on Divertor Tokamak Test project, Trend reports citing Eni.

“The project focuses on the energy of the future, sustainable, safe and unlimited, and it involves the establishment of a scientific and technological centre for fusion DTT (Divertor Tokamak Test) in ENEA’s Research Centre in Frascati (Rome) by DDT Scarl, a joint venture owned 25 percent by Eni, 74 percent by ENEA and 1 percent by Consorzio CREATE,” reads a message from Eni.

Reportedly, the project will have an impact of around 2 billion euros on the national GDP and will create 1,500 new jobs, among which 500 for scientists and technical specialists.

“The Divertor Tokamak Test will be built over 7 years and will see the participation of the European Union, the Consorzio CREATE, and the European Investment Bank (with a record funding of 250 million euros provided by the European Fund for Strategic Investments, a pillar of the Juncker Plan for investments), the European Consortium EUROfusion (with 60 million euros under the Horizon 2020 funds), the Minister of Economic Development and the Ministry of University and Research (with about 80 million euros), Lazio Region (with 25 million euros as well as the expenses of connection to the national electricity grid) and other 30 million euros given by international partners,” said the message.

DTT Project was created to deliver scientific and technological solutions for some of the challenges of the fusion process, such as the management of extremely high temperatures and the materials to be used, and it provides support and testing infrastructure for the most advanced technological solutions to be implemented at major international fusion projects.

