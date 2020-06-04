South Caucasus Pipeline technical operatorship transfers to SOCAR

Oil&Gas 4 June 2020 11:41 (UTC+04:00)
South Caucasus Pipeline technical operatorship transfers to SOCAR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4

Trend:

The South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC) announces that as from 20 March 2020 technical operatorship of the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) has been transferred from BP Exploration (Shah Deniz) Limited to SOCAR Midstream Operations Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of SOCAR, Trend reports citing BP and SOCAR.

The South Caucasus Pipeline is one of the key sections of the Southern Gas Corridor.

This is in accordance with the revised SCP Pipeline Owners’ Agreement, signed in December 2013 part of the final investment decision on the Shah Deniz Stage 2 and South Caucasus Pipeline Expansion (SCPX) projects. The agreement provides for SOCAR to become the technical operator of SCP on the first anniversary of the SCPX construction completion date.

The transfer covers the operation of all dedicated SCP facilities in Azerbaijan and Georgia. The facilities that are common to both the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline and SCP will continue to be operated by bp in its capacity as common operator. There is no change to the operatorship of the Sangachal Terminal, BTC or the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP) which will all continue to be operated by bp.

SOCAR and bp will continue to work together during 2020 to effectively implement all aspects of the transition process.

Rovnag Abdullayev, President of SOCAR, said: “We have been the commercial operator of SCP since 2015, conducting all commercial operations of the pipeline on a high level. Now SOCAR takes over the technical operatorship of SCP as envisaged in the pipeline owners’ agreement.

“As an SCPC shareholder, we have always been pleased with the safety of SCP operations, which have been among the best in the industry. We would like to thank bp for their excellent partnership and operatorship. As the new technical operator we will use our successful international experience and work closely with all of our partners to sustain the high level of safety, reliability and environmental performance of SCP.”

Gary Jones, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, said:

“We welcome SOCAR as the new technical operator of SCP. As the biggest shareholder in Shah Deniz and SCPC, we remain committed to working with SOCAR to ensure continued safe and reliable operation of the pipeline.

“We believe SOCAR has great experience of safe and efficient project delivery. This was demonstrated during the four years of successful construction followed by the safe operation of TANAP. In addition, SOCAR has been a very effective commercial operator of SCP for nearly five years now. We remain committed to helping SOCAR in the planned management of change process to ensure that the transition is completed safely and with no impact on the overall gas transportation operations.

“We are proud of our staff and workforce whose commitment and dedication have been key to the excellent safety performance of the entire export system. We are confident that with the transfer of operatorship the same level of commitment to safe operations and the high quality of capabilities of the staff will continue”.

The SCPC shareholders are: bp (28.8%), TPAO (19.0%), SOCAR (10.0%), SGC (6.7%), PETRONAS (15.5%), LUKOIL (10.0%) and NICO (10.0%).

SCP is a world class system and has been operating safely, reliably and efficiently since 2006 delivering gas to the regional markets of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

To accommodate the incremental Shah Deniz 2 production, the SCP system has been further expanded to export Shah Deniz 2 volumes to Turkey (6 bcma) and Europe (10 bcma).

The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Turkey in June 2018. Starting 2020, it will enable the export of Shah Deniz gas to Europe for the first time.

During 2019, the daily average throughput of SCP was 29 million cubic metres of gas per day.

The SCP export system includes 443 km of pipeline in Azerbaijan and 248 km of pipeline in Georgia. The system also includes two compressors at the Sangachal Terminal in Azerbaijan, and two compressor stations and two metering stations in Georgia.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan participates in UNWTO-led discussion on fighting COVID-19
Turkmenistan participates in UNWTO-led discussion on fighting COVID-19
Turkey's export to OIC member states shrinks
Turkey's export to OIC member states shrinks
Turkmenistan takes part in CIS discussion on fight against COVID-19
Turkmenistan takes part in CIS discussion on fight against COVID-19
Loading Bars
Latest
Uzbekistan to increase production of dry cement Construction 11:59
Turkey discloses figures for cargo shipment via its Mersin port Turkey 11:41
South Caucasus Pipeline technical operatorship transfers to SOCAR Oil&Gas 11:41
Data on China's cargo shipment through Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 11:38
Iran looks to expand its co-op with Iraq in power sector Oil&Gas 11:30
Azerbaijan discloses top-selling mobile devices in domestic market ICT 11:24
Price of Azerbaijan's oil increases Oil&Gas 11:17
Turkey reveals volume of cargo transshipment through Cesme port Turkey 11:11
Gold, silver prices in Azerbaijan for June 4 Finance 11:08
Turkey reveals indicators on cargo movement via its Karabiga port Turkey 11:07
Aston Martin to shed up to 500 jobs in bid to cut costs Europe 11:02
Russia, Turkmenistan discuss countering terrorism financing Turkmenistan 10:59
Norway oil firms slash investment plans amid pandemic, survey shows Europe 10:52
UAE to resume transit flights at its airports Arab World 10:51
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy petrol via tender Tenders 10:43
Israel's cargo movement via Turkish ports from January through April 2020 revealed Turkey 10:41
More COVID-19 cases reported at Kazakhstan's Tengiz oil, gas field Kazakhstan 10:38
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 4 Finance 10:37
More coronavirus-related deaths reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 10:34
Uzbekistan reports new COVID-19 cases on June 4 Uzbekistan 10:32
First in CIS: Artificial intelligence community opens in Azerbaijan ICT 10:32
Czech tourists may be first to visit Georgia after COVID-19 lockdown Tourism 10:28
Turkey's export of chemical products to int'l markets shrinks Turkey 10:10
Japan's Cokey Systems talks its activities in Uzbekistan Business 10:04
Oil refineries, offshore drillers face hurricane challenges amid pandemic Oil&Gas 09:52
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
Iran to open steam unit at Assaluyeh Combined Cycle Power Plant Business 09:50
U.S. airlines gain final approval to drop services to 75 domestic airports US 09:40
Turkey to open important borders with Iran to boost trade Business 09:35
Rouhani: If it gets worse, COVID-19 won't damage economy alone Iran 09:30
Oil prices fall on concerns supply to rise as producers wrangle on cuts Oil&Gas 09:23
Georgia to buy NATO-standard hardware Georgia 09:14
Stake in Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli can be crucial to fulfilling growth ambitions: WoodMac Oil&Gas 09:09
Brazil reports 28,633 new COVID-19 cases, 584,016 in total Other News 08:31
US Secretary of Defense reverses withdrawal of troops sent to Washington amid protests US 08:06
Coronavirus protests spread to Senegal's capital Other News 07:13
Moscow ‘s COVID-19 death toll rises by 64 to 2,749 Russia 06:16
WHO especially worried about Central and South America World 05:20
No damage or victims reported after 6.9-magnitude earthquake in Chile Other News 03:32
Car drives onto sidewalk cafe in southern Netherlands, injuring six Europe 02:35
Oman reports 738 new COVID-19 cases, 13,538 in total Arab World 01:32
Oil moves higher, hovers below $40 as doubts emerge over next step on OPEC cuts Oil&Gas 00:37
Earthquake jolts Indonesia's Bali, no tsunami alert issued World 3 June 23:11
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to launch newly renovated “Aghjabadi-2” power substation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 22:21
Kazakhstan increases import of chemicals from Turkey Turkey 3 June 22:20
Azerbaijani president inaugurates grain processing plant in Aghjabadi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 22:20
Azerbaijani president arrives in Aghjabadi district for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 22:18
Spain reports first new COVID-19 death since Sunday Europe 3 June 21:20
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers: Borders remain closed due to current situation Society 3 June 20:57
EIB funds construction project in Georgia Finance 3 June 20:56
TABIB: If people abide by quarantine regime rules, restrictions not to be further introduced in Azerbaijan Society 3 June 20:51
Georgia prepares for peach and nectarine harvesting season Business 3 June 20:50
Azerbaijani PM to reveal details related to restrictions Politics 3 June 20:39
Volume of deposits in national currency greatly increases in Azerbaijan Finance 3 June 20:35
Activity of Facebook users in Azerbaijan keeps growing ICT 3 June 20:34
Operational Headquarters: Going outside may be banned in some Azerbaijani cities Society 3 June 20:33
TABIB: Shopping malls planned to be fully closed on weekend in Azerbaijan Society 3 June 20:25
Azerbaijan names economy sector with biggest share of credit investments Finance 3 June 20:24
Kazakhstan to up its gross agricultural output before year-end Business 3 June 20:22
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers:Tightening quarantine regime rules under discussion Society 3 June 20:18
Ministry of transport eyes transferring airports of Uzbekistan to foreign investors Transport 3 June 19:58
Timeframe for orbiting Turkish satellites Turksat 5A, Turksat 6A announced ICT 3 June 19:53
Azerbaijan discloses data on collection of premiums in insurance market in April 2020 Economy 3 June 19:37
Bank of Georgia launches campaign to support farmers Finance 3 June 19:26
Iran aims to boost export of mineral products Business 3 June 19:23
Azerbaijan confirms 325 new COVID-19 cases Society 3 June 19:17
Azerbaijani Azexport portal notes growing export orders after softening quarantine regime Business 3 June 19:16
Azerbaijan State Tax Service talks concessions made to taxpayers Economy 3 June 19:07
Azexport portal talks availability of Facebook Shop in Azerbaijan ICT 3 June 18:57
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to launch drinking water supply and sewerage systems in Aghjabadi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 18:56
Azerbaijani president inaugurates “ASAN xidmet” center in Aghjabadi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 18:53
Azerbaijani president attends ceremony to start grain harvest in Aghjabadi (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 18:52
Export of carpets from Turkey abroad drops two-fold in May 2020 Turkey 3 June 18:44
Association of Uzbek textile manufacturers talks about progress of industry Business 3 June 18:43
Travel by railway remains suspended in Georgia Transport 3 June 18:29
Ambassadors of EU member states interested in reopening tourism sector in Georgia Tourism 3 June 18:25
Turkey's export of defense products from January through May 2020 declines Turkey 3 June 18:12
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake hits northern Chile, copper mines say unaffected Other News 3 June 18:08
France says latest U.S. trade threats over digital tax a 'contradiction' Europe 3 June 18:07
SOCAR subsidiary starts producing raw material for medical masks fabric Oil&Gas 3 June 18:03
Azercell introduces new “Mobile TV” service for kids Economy 3 June 18:02
Trump administration set to bar Chinese passenger carriers from flying to U.S. US 3 June 17:59
Investments help Kazakhstan raise agriculture goods processing Finance 3 June 17:55
Turkmenistan's Dashoguz region growing foreign potatoes Turkmenistan 3 June 17:48
Italy may use new Kazakhstan-tested platform to track quarantine compliance ICT 3 June 17:48
Azerbaijani president visits military unit in Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 3 June 17:43
Baku Stock Exchange pays interest on bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund Finance 3 June 17:28
Georgia, Estonia discuss cooperation in field of transportation, tourism Tourism 3 June 17:27
Agriculture sector digitalization leads to significant money savings in Kazakhstan Business 3 June 17:26
Turkey's export of cars abroad from January through May 2020 slips Turkey 3 June 17:26
Airlines cut fares to help boost May traffic Other News 3 June 17:25
Export of Turkey's export of ready-made clothes down compared to 2019 Turkey 3 June 17:25
Georgia expects average cherry crop Business 3 June 17:23
Netherlands, Azerbaijan could create train connection Transport 3 June 17:21
Azerbaijan developing new alternative energy project Oil&Gas 3 June 17:10
Saudi, Russia reach deal on oil cuts, raising pressure for compliance Oil&Gas 3 June 17:10
Uzbek textile products in great demand on French market Business 3 June 17:10
German bans digital doppelganger passport photos Europe 3 June 17:07
Textile industry of Uzbekistan - fastest growing sector of country's economy Business 3 June 16:58
Quarantine regime to be strengthened in Kazakhstan’s Almaty city Kazakhstan 3 June 16:55
All news