Azerbaijan, Indonesia to sign energy memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3

By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and Indonesia will sign a memorandum in the field of energy, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

This statement was made during a meeting held through videoconference between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Indonesia to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fananie.

“The current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Indonesia in the energy sector were also discussed during the meeting. The issues of cooperation between SOCAR and Pertamina on the development of oil and gas fields were considered," said the ministry.

The parties highlighted readiness for the signing of Memorandum about Mutual Understanding on energy cooperation between the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry and the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia. The sides noted the expediency of signing the document during the visit of the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of Indonesia to Azerbaijan.

Since 2007, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has been exporting crude oil to Indonesia. From 2007 through 2019, the company delivered a total of 25.1 million tons of crude oil to the country.

