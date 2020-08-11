Design of upper block for Azerbaijan's Karabakh field being developed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11
By Nargiz Ismayilova - Trend:
The design of the upper block for the Azerbaijan's Karabakh field is being developed, General Director of the Karabakh Operating Company Tahir Dadashov said, Trend reports.
Dadashov added that the design work is carried out by Wood company.
"The work is in full swing. After the completion of the engineering stage, the construction of the support block will begin. Part of the engineering work has already been completed," Dadashov said.
He also noted that oil production from the Karabakh field will begin by the end of 2022.
