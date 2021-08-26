Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow

Oil&Gas 26 August 2021 11:21 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by 49 cents on August 25 compared to the previous price, settling at $70.61 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on August 25 amounted to $69.93 per barrel, also up by 49 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan has been producing Azeri LT since 1997 and exporting it via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Supsa Western Export Pipeline, as well as by rail to the Georgian port of Batumi.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port reached $67.4 per barrel on August 25, having risen by 67 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by 44 cents compared to the previous price and made up $71.33 per barrel.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran's Parliament approves almost all of Ebrahim Raisi`s proposed cabinet members
Iran's Parliament approves almost all of Ebrahim Raisi`s proposed cabinet members
Iranians in US, Canada negotiating to send COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
Iranians in US, Canada negotiating to send COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
Mohsen Rezaee appointed Vice President of Iran
Mohsen Rezaee appointed Vice President of Iran
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender to buy analytical balances Tenders 11:39
Heydar Aliyev Foundation's VP shares Instagram video about Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva Politics 11:37
India crosses 60 crore vaccination mark: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Other News 11:31
Kyrgyzstan adds 237 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 11:28
Greece increases exports of locally-made goods to Kazakhstan Finance 11:27
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Mersin port in 7M2021 Turkey 11:26
Uzbekneftegaz discover new gas condensate fields in Kashkadarya region Oil&Gas 11:25
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to grow Oil&Gas 11:21
Operation Devi Shakti: 24 Indian, 11 Nepalese evacuees from Kabul en route to Delhi Other News 11:18
Turkey discloses cargo traffic data for Canakkale port in 7M2021 Turkey 11:16
Azerbaijan's Agrarian Services Agency eyes to expand use of innovations in agriculture Economy 11:06
Kazakhstan, India to hold fifth joint military training exercise Kazakhstan 10:58
Uzbekpolymer to build HDPE plant in Kashkadarya region Construction 10:57
Azerbaijani mortgage fund posts net profit in 1H2021 Finance 10:54
Indian Foreign Minister Speaks To His UK Counterpart Over Afghanistan Situation Other News 10:47
Turkmenistan continues to supply electricity to Afghanistan Oil&Gas 10:33
Turkey reveals volume of cargo movement through Tuzla port Turkey 10:33
Entrepreneurship - essential for Azerbaijan's economic prosperity, bp vice president says Economy 10:29
Turkey shares data on cargo traffic via Giresun port in 7M2021 Turkey 10:14
Central Bank of Iran announces amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 10:08
Azerbaijani gymnasts congratulate First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday (VIDEO) Politics 10:07
Turkey names volume of maritime cargo shipment via Samsun for 7M2021 Turkey 10:00
Georgia’s volume of deposits placed in banks increase Finance 09:58
Armenia fires at positions of Azerbaijan Army Politics 09:48
Iranian currency rates for August 26 Finance 09:45
Central Bank of Azerbaijan auctions off short-term notes Finance 09:44
Turkmenistan’s health ministry extends tender for medical equipment purchase Tenders 09:43
Turkey reveals number of ships docking at Kocaeli port in 7M2021 Turkey 09:42
Kazakh Gas Processing Plant opens tender to buy spares for welding equipment Tenders 09:34
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Belgium Turkey 09:34
Uzbek Shurtan Gas Chemical Complex, Siemens Energy sign long-term contract Oil&Gas 09:31
Oil prices fall first day in four as virus concerns return Oil&Gas 09:29
Turkey exports more wood, furniture to Turkmenistan in 7M2021 Turkey 09:25
Chabahar Free Zone official talks role of foreign investment in dev't of port Transport 09:11
Moderna withholds 1.63 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in Japan due to contamination World 08:42
6,358 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:06
Turkmenistan, Tajikistan to be fastest mobile internet growing markets - GSMA ICT 08:00
Turkey confirms 19,970 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 07:48
Brazil Senate leader rejects Bolsonaro bid to impeach Supreme Court justice World 06:47
Talks between National Resistance Front and Taliban held in Afghanistan Other News 05:48
S. Africa's COVID-19 deaths top 80,000 World 04:44
Death toll rises to 16 in western Venezuela floods Other News 03:47
5.2-magnitude quake hits 9 km NE of Pinalejo, Honduras World 02:49
US plans COVID-19 booster shots at six months instead of eight US 01:51
Saudi Arabia launches a package of technological initiatives worth $1 bln Arab World 01:05
Israel reports 7,770 new COVID-19 cases Israel 00:53
Azerbaijan to benefit from country-specific technical assistance of IMF's capacity dev't center Business 25 August 23:59
Oil prices rise as U.S. inventories drop Oil&Gas 25 August 23:54
Turkish troops returning to homeland from Afghanistan Turkey 25 August 22:55
Iran’s steel production grows by about 10% Iran 25 August 22:50
Georgia to implement a subsidy program within framework of Vintage 2021 Business 25 August 21:44
UAE company buys stake in Uzbek energy company Uzbekistan 25 August 21:31
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand co-op on applying e-TIR system for cargo freight Transport 25 August 21:30
Azerbaijan's border guard wounded in fight against Armenian soldiers Politics 25 August 21:13
Armenian Armed Forces resort to arson in direction of Azerbaijan's Sadarak district (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 25 August 20:54
Clinic in Azerbaijan launching online queue system for COVID-19 vaccination Society 25 August 20:47
Partly return of VAT contributes to promoting non-cash payments in Azerbaijan - ministry Economy 25 August 20:10
Iran's Parliament approves almost all of Ebrahim Raisi`s proposed cabinet members Politics 25 August 19:48
Iran halts decision to increase price of car tires Business 25 August 19:23
Iran to receive new COVID-19 vaccine through COVAX Society 25 August 19:20
Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand investment co-op in e-commerce ICT 25 August 19:16
Azerbaijan's Investment Holding to finance purchase of ICT equipment Finance 25 August 19:14
Georgia to invest in construction of ropeway in Svaneti’s Hatsvali resort Tourism 25 August 19:13
Azerbaijani government, UN wrap up joint media campaign for vulnerable social groups (PHOTO) Society 25 August 18:53
Uzbek Uz-Kor Gas Chemicals company opens tender to buy items by ASTM standards Tenders 25 August 18:50
Georgia looks to stimulate vaccination to put tourism sector back on its feet Tourism 25 August 18:48
Pakistan FM to visit Turkmenistan to discuss situation in Afghanistan Turkmenistan 25 August 18:14
Iran, Afghanistan trade resumes after days of disruption Business 25 August 17:58
Kuwait suspends passenger sea transport, shipping continues Arab World 25 August 17:48
U.S. core capital goods orders flat in July US 25 August 17:47
Putin, Xi Jinping express commitment to boosting bilateral relations — Kremlin Russia 25 August 17:45
Iran increases saffron production Business 25 August 17:45
Microsoft partners Invest India to support tech startups Other News 25 August 17:44
'India May Be Entering Endemic Stage Of Covid': WHO Chief Scientist Other News 25 August 17:41
SOMV raises $140m for early stage and growth VC funds Israel 25 August 17:38
India pips US; is 2nd most attractive manufacturing hub globally Other News 25 August 17:38
Germany to help Afghans seeking to leave beyond Aug. 31 deadline - Merkel Europe 25 August 17:38
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug. 25 Society 25 August 17:34
Indian Government To Resume Covid Vaccine Exports In 2022: Expert Panel Chief Other News 25 August 17:33
FAO-Azerbaijan delegation completes study tour in Turkey within Partnership Programme Economy 25 August 17:32
Uzbekistan, UAE to establish business council Business 25 August 17:25
Azerbaijan presenting its products at int'l exhibition in China (PHOTO) Economy 25 August 17:24
Azerbaijan confirms 3,794 COVID-19 cases, 2,216 recoveries Society 25 August 17:21
India, Russia to assess Taliban actions before any recognition move Other News 25 August 17:21
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale August 28 Oil&Gas 25 August 17:21
India helped Lebanon to evacuate its citizens from Afghanistan Other News 25 August 17:20
Bahar Azadi gold coin price again rising in Iran Finance 25 August 17:20
Central Bank of Iran announces amount of funds provided for import of essential products Finance 25 August 17:20
Afghan nationals held protest in front of UNHCR office in Delhi, demand refugee status Other News 25 August 17:08
Iranians in US, Canada negotiating to send COVID-19 vaccine to Iran Politics 25 August 17:03
Turkmenistan eyes co-op with Caspian countries within Tehran Convention - UNEP (Exclusive) Turkmenistan 25 August 16:46
Kazakhstan increases monthly coal output Oil&Gas 25 August 16:43
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss prospects for co-op in civil aviation Economy 25 August 16:42
Azerbaijan appoints military prosecutors for Kalbajar, Gubadly districts Politics 25 August 16:40
Iran seek to increase shrimp farming Business 25 August 16:28
Azerbaijan sees decline in mortgage lending Finance 25 August 16:27
Pakistan, Tajikistan agree to remain in close contact on evolving situation in Afghanistan Other News 25 August 16:20
Azerbaijan approves state standard on road construction Economy 25 August 16:17
Azerbaijan records growth in oil exports to Tunisia for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 25 August 16:17
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva greatly contributes to ensuring interethnic, interreligious understanding in Azerbaijan - former ISESCO director general Politics 25 August 16:13
All news