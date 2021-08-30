Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams U.S. crude hub, Louisiana

Oil&Gas 30 August 2021 09:26 (UTC+04:00)
Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams U.S. crude hub, Louisiana

Oil prices pared early gains on Monday, off more than three-week highs reached earlier in the session as a powerful hurricane ploughing through the Gulf of Mexico forced shutdowns and evacuations of hundreds of offshore oil platforms, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

U.S. gasoline prices rose more than 3% as power outages added to refinery closures on the Gulf coast.

Brent was up 27 cents or 0.4% at $72.97 a barrel by 0337 GMT. It rose more than 11% last week in anticipation of disruptions to oil production from Ida.

U.S. oil turned negative and was down by 6 cents at $68.68 a barrel, having jumped a little over 10% over last week.

The benchmarks hit highs not seen since early August, $73.69 and $69.64, respectively, earlier in the session, as Ida slammed into the coast near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, a hub of the Gulf's offshore energy industry.

"It's still early days to know the full impact of Hurricane Ida," said Vivek Dhar, commodities analyst at Commonweath Bank of Australia.

"Oil products, like gasoline and diesel, are likely to see prices rise more acutely from refinery outages, especially if there are difficulties in bringing refineries and pipelines back online," he added.

PBF Energy's 190,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Chalmette, Louisiana, has been shut down by a power outage caused by Ida, sources told Reuters.

Marathon Petroleum Corp shut its 578,000 bpd in Garyville, Louisiana, as the storm approached.

Colonial Pipeline Co, the operator of the largest petroleum products pipeline in the United States, said on Sunday it would temporarily halt fuel deliveries from Houston to Greensboro, North Carolina due to Ida.

On the production side, energy companies had halted more than 95% of crude output, or 1.74 million bpd's worth, in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico by Sunday according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, as Ida headed toward drilling rigs and other infrastructure.

The Gulf supplies about 17% of the nation's oil.

Oil and gas companies had evacuated around 300 offshore facilities and moved more than 10 drill vessels out of harm's way, the offshore regulator said.

Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP), the biggest privately owned crude terminal in the United States, halted deliveries before the hurricane.

LOOP is the only U.S. terminal able to unload supertankers, handling about 10% to 15% of U.S. domestic oil, 10% to 15% of its oil imports, and is connected to about half of the U.S. refining capacity, the Port Fourchon website says.

Ida smashed into the coast near Port Fourchon at 1655 GMT on Sunday as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said, before starting to weaken.

Those who either could not or would not evacuate will have to brace for the toughest test yet of the billions of dollars spent on levee upgrades around nearby New Orleans following Hurricane Katrina more than a decade ago.

All of New Orleans has lost power after "catastrophic transmission damage", Entergy Louisiana said.

"This is one of the strongest storms to make landfall here in modern times," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters at a briefing before Ida came ashore.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Iran to supply water to Khuzestan Province
Iran to supply water to Khuzestan Province
Iran's Qom Province issues more permits for industrial units
Iran's Qom Province issues more permits for industrial units
Iran's Chabahar Free Zone Organization talks trade with Afghanistan
Iran's Chabahar Free Zone Organization talks trade with Afghanistan
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran to supply water to Khuzestan Province Iran 10:22
Azerbaijani defense minister congratulates Turkish MoD Politics 10:11
Iran's Qom Province issues more permits for industrial units Business 10:08
Iran's Chabahar Free Zone Organization talks trade with Afghanistan Transport 10:02
Iran sees gains in overall index of Tehran Stock Exchange Finance 10:02
Iran's trade with Pakistan continues despite instability in Afghanistan Business 09:56
New Zealand reports first death linked to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Other News 09:43
Uzbekistan receives second component of Russian Sputnik V vaccine Uzbekistan 09:42
Iran shares data on buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange Finance 09:41
Kazakh uranium extracting company opens tender to buy welding equipment Business 09:40
Azerbaijan kickstarts "Vagif's Poetry Days" in Shusha Society 09:39
Iran's Guardian Council ratifies Leap in Housing Construction Plan Construction 09:32
Oil mixed as Hurricane Ida slams U.S. crude hub, Louisiana Oil&Gas 09:26
Iran sees decrease in passenger car manufacturing Business 09:24
Iran sees increase in price of apartments in Tehran Finance 09:23
Iran’s GTC makes payments to local wheat farmers in Sistan & Baluchestan Province Business 09:22
Iran's carrot exports down Business 09:21
Volume of essential products available in Iranian ports announced Transport 09:20
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 09:19
Azerbaijani gymnast wins medal at competition in Bulgaria Society 08:59
Asian shares rise on dovish Fed chair, oil up as hurricane batters Louisiana Economy 08:57
Azerbaijani foreign exchange reserves to increase considerably - Fitch Ratings Business 08:17
5,222 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 07:46
Whole city of New Orleans loses power due to Hurricane Ida US 07:15
SsangYong to open bid for new buyer Business 06:36
Industrial accidents cause economic losses of 30 tln won in 2020 Other News 05:47
Israel cancels full quarantine obligation for arrivals from most countries Israel 04:52
Saudi students return to school after 17-month online education Arab World 04:05
IMF chief economist says emerging markets cannot afford repeat of "taper tantrum" Economy 03:18
Arson of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen in border areas - lies and slander - MoD Politics 02:38
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 7.72 mln Other News 02:21
Saudi Arabia's non-oil exports up 40 pct in June Economy 01:36
Turkey reports 17,332 COVID-19 cases, 255 deaths Turkey 00:43
Austria increases import of Turkish cars Business 00:01
Maersk accelerates fleet decarbonisation with new vessel order Transport 29 August 23:43
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 29 August 23:00
Death toll from blasts in Zhambyl region climbs to 14 Kazakhstan 29 August 23:00
Iranian, Syrian FMs hold meeting in Damascus Politics 29 August 22:48
Iranian national oil company boosts its extractable reserves Oil&Gas 29 August 21:59
Austrian Development Cooperation shares data on its activity in Georgia Business 29 August 21:20
IRICA unveils details of Iran’s imports Business 29 August 21:19
Greece's provocative actions will lead nowhere - Turkish Defense Ministry Turkey 29 August 21:18
Iran's president appoints new nuke chief Iran 29 August 20:21
Fuzuli International Airport is air gate of Karabakh - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 29 August 19:25
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shared photos from her visit to Khojavand region with President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTOS) Politics 29 August 19:09
Uzbek Tashkent-3 airport resumes work Transport 29 August 18:56
Azerbaijan confirms 4,010 COVID-19 cases, 2,898 recoveries Society 29 August 18:20
President Ilham Aliyev about Fuzuli International Airport: Perhaps no airport in world has been built at this rapid pace (VIDEO) Politics 29 August 18:18
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares footages from her visit to liberated territories with President Ilham Aliyev (VIDEO) Politics 29 August 17:50
President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani athletes who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games Politics 29 August 17:46
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend groundbreaking ceremony for new residential area to be built in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:42
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for Hotel and Conference Center in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:42
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view works to be done at Uzeyir Hajibayli’s house-museum in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:41
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won more gold medals at Summer Paralympic Games Politics 29 August 17:40
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva unveil monument to Uzeyir Hajibayli in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:31
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of newly renovated House-Museum of Bulbul in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:30
Azerbaijani president, first lady view Museum Mausoleum Complex of great Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif in Shusha after reconstruction (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:27
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend ceremony for unveiling bust to great Azerbaijani poet Molla Panah Vagif (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:25
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of “Qarabag” hotel in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:23
President Ilham Aliyev views completion of work at Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha Victory road Politics 29 August 17:22
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view works done at Fuzuli International Airport (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:22
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won more medals at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 29 August 17:13
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for August 29 Society 29 August 16:46
Dozens killed in Houthi attack on Yemen’s largest base Arab World 29 August 16:12
Next tasks fulfilled within 'Sea Cup' military contest (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 29 August 15:49
Erdogan names condition for normalization of relations with Armenia Turkey 29 August 14:52
Azerbaijani tankmen reached semifinals of the "Tank Biathlon" contest (PHOTO/VİDEO) Society 29 August 14:50
Dursadaf Kerimova wins ninth gold for Azerbaijan at Paralympic Games in Tokyo (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 29 August 14:22
Geostat reveals PPI for services in Georgia Business 29 August 14:00
Azerbaijan's restriction of traffic on Gerus-Gafan road became serious concern for Armenia Politics 29 August 13:53
Information disseminated by Armenian side is provocative in nature - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 29 August 13:51
Turkish FM Cavushoglu, Blinken discuss developments in Afghanistan Turkey 29 August 13:29
Industrial enterprises put into operation in Iran's Bushehr Province Business 29 August 13:22
Iran may discover oil in Ardabil Province Oil&Gas 29 August 13:14
Georgia reports 2,669 new coronavirus cases for August 29 Georgia 29 August 12:37
Turkmenistan eyes transforming number of state-owned enterprises of trade ministry into open joint-stock companies Turkmenistan 29 August 12:15
India's COVID-19 tally rises to 32,695,030 Other News 29 August 11:47
Turkey's export of grains, legumes to Georgia surges in value Turkey 29 August 11:08
Iran sees increase in exports – IRICA Business 29 August 10:58
Azerbaijan's 7M2021 import of steel from Turkey rises Turkey 29 August 10:33
OSAGO insurance collections in Azerbaijani market increase Finance 29 August 10:27
Kazakhstan observes National Mourning Day today Kazakhstan 29 August 10:27
Financial volume of real estate market in Georgia's Batumi decreases Business 29 August 10:11
Saudi Arabia will not mark unvaccinated students absent in first two weeks of school Arab World 29 August 09:55
Iran shares data on its trade turnover Business 29 August 09:11
Singapore fully vaccinates 80% of population against COVID-19 Other News 29 August 09:04
EU ready to provide financial assistance for education reform in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 29 August 08:46
Cashless payments greatly contributing to dev't of Azerbaijan's economy - ministry Economy 29 August 08:00
5,993 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 29 August 07:37
Okinawa finds contaminants in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines- NHK Other News 29 August 06:51
Huawei distributes relief materials in Bangladesh's flood-hit district Other News 29 August 06:08
Maldives demands 6.5 mln USD for reef damaged by cargo ship Other News 29 August 05:14
Sri Lanka receives 300,000 doses of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China's PLA Other News 29 August 04:05
Tanzania expresses disappointment over Denmark's decision to shut down its embassy Other News 29 August 03:19
Arab League chief calls for accelerating efforts to form cabinet in Lebanon Arab World 29 August 02:23
UN reaffirms support to East Africa's industrialization drive Economy 29 August 01:37
Baghdad conference agrees to boost cooperation for regional stability Arab World 29 August 00:44
Number of facilities launched in Iran’s industry sector up Business 28 August 23:58
UK records another 32,406 coronavirus cases Europe 28 August 23:21
Increased unemployment rate relates to COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia - minister Business 28 August 23:02
All news