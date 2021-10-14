EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production

Oil&Gas 14 October 2021 09:49 (UTC+04:00)
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 13
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 13
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
IRICA shares data on import of COVID-19 vaccine to Iran
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 12
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 12
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iranian currency rates for October 14 Finance 10:09
Kazakhstan liquids supply forecast to decline - OPEC Oil&Gas 10:09
EIA talks Kazakhstan's liquids extraction in 3Q2021 Society 10:08
Global oil inventories fall fifth consecutive quarter Oil&Gas 10:01
Hungary thanks Uzbekistan for logistic assistance with evacuations from Afghanistan Uzbekistan 09:54
EIA reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s petroleum production Oil&Gas 09:49
Oil rises on bigger-than-expected draw in U.S. fuel stocks Oil&Gas 09:46
Iran exports to Turkmenistan increase Business 09:37
Covid vaccine: India's Covaxin gets emergency use approval for kids aged 2-18 Other News 09:23
US Treasury Secretary to host India-US Economic and Financial Partnership meeting Other News 09:21
UAE signs documents on attracting loans to Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 09:16
California’s second largest city proclaims October 18 as ‘Azerbaijan Day’ Politics 09:06
Japan to dissolve parliament, setting stage for general election Other News 08:55
1,985 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:29
EU committed to supporting Georgia in strengthening its export competitiveness Business 08:00
Israel's trade deficit up 63 pct in Q3: report Economy 07:41
S. Korea, UAE agree to push for free trade deal Business 07:13
U.S. inflation remains elevated in September amid supply chain disruptions Economy 06:38
Wine imports almost double this year amid pandemic Economy 06:02
World Bank chief highlights "tragic reversal" in development amid pandemic Finance 05:24
G20 finance chiefs back tax deal, pledge to sustain recovery, watch inflation Economy 04:46
Saudi Arabia calls on UN to monitor distribution of humanitarian aid Arab World 04:08
Heating US homes set to break the bank this winter Finance 03:25
Israeli, Dutch researchers develop new technology for water desalination Business 02:56
Japan, UK commit to free, open Indo-Pacific Europe 02:17
EU Commission presents toolbox to counter energy price spike Economy 01:39
France to extend COVID-19 state of emergency Europe 01:04
US emerges as biggest Bitcoin miner after China crypto crackdown Finance 00:38
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by France 24 TV channel on October 14, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 14, 2020 Politics 00:01
S. Korea, Indonesia sign MOU on offshore plant service industry cooperation Economy 13 October 23:53
Turkey confirms 31,248 daily COVID-19 cases Turkey 13 October 23:11
Israel, Sudan agree to enhance cooperation Israel 13 October 22:36
FM Zalkaliani calls US Defense Secretary's upcoming visit 'historic' Georgia 13 October 22:00
IEA urges more investment in clean energy Economy 13 October 21:41
S Korea's effective measure to free Iran's frozen fund - Iran deputy FM Finance 13 October 21:39
Cloud services take incredible leap in Azerbaijan - ONYX Economy 13 October 21:13
Azerbaijan denies information about return of Iranian drivers to their country Politics 13 October 21:04
Turkmenistan's export to Russia multiplies over several years Turkmenistan 13 October 21:00
Azerbaijan's General Prosecutor's Office reveals identity of missing serviceman whose remains found in Hadrut Politics 13 October 20:23
Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organizes webinar on pharmaceutical products (PHOTO) Azerbaijan 13 October 20:08
Businessmen from Russia's Udmurtia Republic to visit Azerbaijan Economy 13 October 20:02
Remains of missing Azerbaijani servicemen found in liberated Hadrut Azerbaijan 13 October 19:28
Georgian cargo turnover increases Georgia 13 October 18:34
Azerbaijani construction company opens tender to buy design estimates for overhauls Azerbaijan 13 October 18:34
Turkish president to pay one-day visit to Azerbaijan Politics 13 October 18:29
Iran sees increase in value of exports from Ardabil Province Business 13 October 18:28
Azerbaijan’s Interior ministry reveals details of severe road accident with passenger bus in Baku Society 13 October 18:28
EBRD to provide loan to Uzbek fiberglass producer Business 13 October 18:27
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 13 October 18:26
Turkmenistan and WIPO ink new deal on provision of services Turkmenistan 13 October 18:26
Azerbaijan holds presentation of website on Second Karabakh War (PHOTO) Politics 13 October 17:58
IMF expects economic growth in Georgia Georgia 13 October 17:49
Azerbaijan confirms 1,265 more COVID-19 cases, 868 recoveries Society 13 October 17:48
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 13 October 17:48
Saudi aims for GDP to reach $1.7 trillion Arab World 13 October 17:46
India committed to mainstream biodiversity consideration across all sectors: Environment Minister Other News 13 October 17:41
Iran’s TPO unveils amount of funds allocated to support non-oil exports Business 13 October 17:40
ADB to prioritize Uzbekistan’s transformation to market-based economy through reforms (Exclusive) Business 13 October 17:39
Good vaccination rate helpful for Indian economy, says IMF's Gita Gopinath Other News 13 October 17:38
Azerbaijani PASHA Bank's Turkish, Georgian affiliates share financial data for 1H2021 Finance 13 October 17:31
TAP launches public consultation on Network Code Oil&Gas 13 October 17:30
Indian Cabinet approves phase-2 of Atal mission for rejuvenation and urban transformation Other News 13 October 17:28
Azerbaijan's draft law on media nearing completion - Media Development Agency Society 13 October 17:26
Commander of Land Forces of Azerbaijani Army leaves for Istanbul Politics 13 October 17:24
Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly boosts immunity - Azerbaijan's chief infectologist Society 13 October 17:23
Kazakhstan almost twofold increase petroleum oil exports to Lithuania Oil&Gas 13 October 17:22
Russia delivers new batch metro cars to Uzbekistan Transport 13 October 17:21
Georgia shows good dynamics in foreign trade data - minister Georgia 13 October 17:14
Azerbaijan's MoD comments on sounds of explosions heard in Ganja Politics 13 October 17:13
Bank of Georgia and USAID support Georgian business Georgia 13 October 17:12
ARETI presents proposals for dev’t of Turkmen Caspian shelf Turkmenistan 13 October 17:11
Ranking of OPEC members in terms of oil supply growth Oil&Gas 13 October 17:08
Non-military convoy on Azerbaijan's Sugovushan-Kalbajar route shelled by illegal Armenian troops (PHOTO) Politics 13 October 16:59
French Orano continues administrative procedures to start uranium production in Kazakhstan Business 13 October 16:55
Karabakh conflict over, it's time to talk about peace - CMO chairman Politics 13 October 16:53
Iran sees increase in load/unload operations at Chabahar port Transport 13 October 16:51
Iran's IRENEX reveals sales of Persian Gulf Star Oil Company Oil&Gas 13 October 16:48
European coal demand and production correlation Oil&Gas 13 October 16:47
Oracle opens Jerusalem underground data center US 13 October 16:24
German economic institutes slash 2021 growth forecast to 2.4% Europe 13 October 16:22
Turkmen chemical plant opens manufacturing of laundry soaps Turkmenistan 13 October 16:17
Iraq negotiating improvement of West Qurna-2 project conditions with Lukoil Arab World 13 October 16:16
Iran’s Aghajari Oil & Gas Production Company implements its production plan Oil&Gas 13 October 16:16
Azerbaijan's PASHA Bank looks to raise share of business loans in its portfolio Finance 13 October 15:48
Turkey publishes data on cargo shipment via local ports from Japan Turkey 13 October 15:48
Azerbaijan allocates additional funds for road reconstruction in Baku Politics 13 October 15:47
Italy was one of the first countries to be involved in reconstruction of liberated lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 13 October 15:39
Masdar company to invest in solar energy in Georgia Georgia 13 October 15:37
Kazakhstan’s Air Astana resuming flights on several routes Transport 13 October 15:36
Georgian wheat imports from Russia down Georgia 13 October 15:34
Uzbekistan shares COVID-19 data for October 13 Uzbekistan 13 October 15:31
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for October 13 Society 13 October 15:30
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 13 Uzbekistan 13 October 15:30
Passenger transport indicators up twofold in Kazakhstan Transport 13 October 15:17
US Epsilon obtains industrial gas inflow from well at Talimarjon field in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 13 October 15:17
Iran-Oman joint trade commission to discuss pressing issues at upcoming meeting Business 13 October 15:12
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s 2021-22 liquids output Oil&Gas 13 October 15:10
Iran receives first delivery of domestic made ambulance bus Transport 13 October 15:08
AZAL and Airbus Discussing the Possibility of the Airline's Fleet Renewal Other News 13 October 14:59
All news