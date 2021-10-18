Coal’s share in Other non-OECD Asia’s generation mix to reach 50% in 2050
Latest
Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post related to October 18 - Independence Restoration Day on Instagram (PHOTO)
When I announced liberation of Fuzuli, whole world saw that we would complete our honorable mission - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijan’s historic victory - beginning of new period in dev’t of both country and region as a whole - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev addresses to nation on occasion of 30th anniversary of restoration of independence
This year we celebrate October 18 with pride and happiness, having witnessed glorious history written by victorious Azerbaijani Army - Turkic Council's SecGen
Chronicles of Victory: President Aliyev announces that Azerbaijan's armed forces raised Azerbaijan's flag over ancient Khudaferin Bridge (VIDEO)
As soon as possible, we will return to their native lands IDPs who lived in suffering for 30 years - Azerbaijani president
Heydar Aliyev did not allow referendum on preserving Soviet Union to be held in Nakhchivan - Azerbaijani president
Amendments on national holidays are fully consistent with historical truth and historical justice - Azerbaijani president
Master plans for our other cities – Zangilan, Gubadli, Kalbajar and Lachin – are being prepared - Azerbaijani president
Azerbaijani economy grown by about 5%, non-oil industry by about 20% for first nine months - President Aliyev
Large settlement will be created in Dovletyarli village on the basis of a “smart village” concept - Azerbaijani president
Projects already implemented in Fuzuli show both our intentions and potential - Azerbaijani president
Anyone visiting Fuzuli these days can see the manifestations of Armenian savagery and no-one can deny it - Azerbaijani president
This glorious victory will live forever in the centuries-old history of Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev
After liberation of Fuzuli, cases of desertion in Armenian army became even more widespread - President Aliyev
After Fuzuli came under our control, there were more opportunities for us to go to Shusha - President Aliyev
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Fuzuli International Airport
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for first multi-apartment residential block in Fuzuli (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone “smart village” in Dovlatyarli village, Fuzuli district (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with members of general public of Fuzuli, lay foundation stone for Memorial Complex and for restoration of city (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva plant trees in Central City Park to be built in Fuzuli