Iran shares data on its oil extraction and exports

Oil&Gas 26 October 2021 13:18 (UTC+04:00)
Iran's crude steel production declines Business 14:15
Foreign companies to pay taxes online in Kazakhstan since 2022 Finance 14:12
European Fund for Southeast Europe provides funding to Georgian TBC Bank Georgia 14:08
Russia records another 36,466 coronavirus cases Russia 13:56
Hungary names areas for further co-op with Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:43
Hungary increases export of goods to Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 13:35
Uzbekistan forms new investment projects with South Korea Uzbekistan 13:33
President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attend opening ceremony of Fuzuli International Airport Politics 13:30
BSTDB ready to expand cooperation with local financial institutions in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Finance 13:28
Iran shares data on its oil extraction and exports Oil&Gas 13:18
BSTDB may consider supporting Azerbaijan in issuing green bond (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 13:17
Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan implementing large transport projects Transport 13:17
Six Indian Naval Ships Arrive In Sri Lanka To Boost Defence Cooperation Other News 13:10
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan. First official welcome ceremony held at Fuzuli International Airport Politics 13:06
High oil prices to improve Azerbaijan’s external balance – BSTDB president (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 13:02
New steel production plant to appear in Georgia Georgia 13:00
Azerbaijan repairs civilian properties in Barda destroyed by Armenia (PHOTO) Politics 12:50
Iran can extract oil for next hundred years - Iranian Parliament's Research Center Oil&Gas 12:46
Turkish president's current visit to Azerbaijan is another step towards strengthening bilateral ties - administration Politics 12:46
Iran increases aluminum ingots production Business 12:37
Turkey reveals data on car shipments between its Tuzla, Italy's Trieste ports for 9M2021 Turkey 12:37
High probability of oil reaching $100/barrel - Blackrock CEO Fink Oil&Gas 12:26
Some 30 people died from methanol poisoning in Russia’s Urals Russia 12:21
bp’s ACE platform to be launched in coming months Oil&Gas 12:15
Turkish president leaves for one-day visit to Azerbaijan Politics 12:15
Azerbaijan publishes data on trade with China Economy 12:15
Kazakh National Bank talks reasons for recent base rate increase Kazakhstan 12:15
bp, SOCAR mull possibilities of increasing Azerbaijan’s gas output (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 11:55
Indian economy likely to record 9.5 pc growth this fiscal: Reports Other News 11:46
Iran to complete transit routes - official Business 11:35
Physical gas flows, nominations at TAP’s interconnections Oil&Gas 11:32
Kazakhstan’s KMG-Security LLP opens tender to buy diesel fuel Tenders 11:25
Some forces trying to break stability in region - Secretary of Security Council of Azerbaijan Politics 11:22
Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 26 Georgia 11:22
Uzbekistan takes measures to prevent changes in gas prices Uzbekistan 11:21
Azerbaijan's International Anti-Terrorism Training Center holds opening ceremony for "National Security" course (PHOTO) Politics 11:12
Revanchist forces in Armenia engaged in anti-propaganda campaign against Azerbaijan - State Security Service Politics 11:09
SOCAR’s Kulevi Oil Terminal conducts contractor performance evaluation Oil&Gas 11:04
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Oil&Gas 11:03
Kazakh president proposed to create interstate border trade zone with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 11:02
Reps of SMEs of Russia’s Yaroslav in Azerbaijan in search for potential partners - Russian official Economy 11:01
Iran’s Shiraz Petrochemical Company records increase in revenues Oil&Gas 11:00
UK's Heathrow Airport flags tepid travel recovery until 2026 Europe 10:59
Iranian currency rates for October 26 Finance 10:45
Georgia lowers import of Turkish-made leather goods Turkey 10:44
Majority of foreign investmens in Iran made in industrial, mining and trade sectors Finance 10:43
Azerbaijani expert talks danger of new AY.4.2 variant of COVID-19 Society 10:43
Value of cement supplies from Turkey to Turkmenistan rises Turkey 10:43
Law firm advising LUKOIL in acquisition of 15.5% interest in Shah Deniz named Oil&Gas 10:27
PM Modi to attend ASEAN-India Summit virtually on Oct 28 Other News 10:25
Iran shares data on agricultural exports from Hamedan Province Business 10:24
Iran, Japan to collaborate in rural cooperatives sector Business 10:17
Apple importer iDigital plans TASE IPO at NIS 1b valuation Israel 10:07
Turkey notes growth in cement exports to Uzbekistan Turkey 09:45
Azerbaijan prolongs program of cooperation with FAO Economy 09:45
Oil gains as traders await stocks data, Iran talks Oil&Gas 09:34
Embassy of Hungary with support of AZAL presents “Treasures of Hungary” photo exhibition (PHOTO) Society 09:11
U.S. Treasury's Yellen raised 'issues of concern' with Chinese Vice Premier Liu -statement US 08:58
1,353 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:28
From digital transformation to strategic priorities: Siemens talks work in Uzbekistan (Exclusive) Business 08:00
Chinese Xi congratulates Mirziyoyev on election as Uzbek president Uzbekistan 07:10
Man shot inside Union Square subway station in New York US 06:27
Facebook invests billions in metaverse efforts as ad business slows Other News 05:45
Egypt not to extend years-long state of emergency: president Arab World 05:01
Spain's COVID-19 cases top 5 mln Europe 04:22
Seven killed, 140 hurt in protests against Sudan military coup Arab World 03:49
Western ambassadors took a step back, will be more careful: Erdogan Turkey 03:18
Tesla’s market value tops $1T after Hertz orders 100K cars Other News 02:41
6 injured, including officer, in Idaho mall shooting US 02:04
Saudi Arabia outlines plans under Mideast Green Initiative Arab World 01:30
British PM tells Putin Russia-UK relationship "is not the one" London wants Europe 00:51
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Italian Rai 1 TV channel on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:15
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev addresses the nation on October 26, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 00:10
Chronicles of Victory: October 26, 2020 Politics 00:01
Development of financial technologies in Kyrgyzstan discussed in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan 25 October 23:15
Georgian PM holds videoconference with Ukrainian, Moldovan counterparts Georgia 25 October 23:03
Modernization of our country, fight against unpleasant situations must reach a completely new level - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 October 22:50
Master plan of Gubadli will probably be submitted in coming months - Azerbaijani president Politics 25 October 22:49
Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.5 mln: Africa CDC Other News 25 October 22:11
For me, biggest reward is joy and pride in the eyes of former IDPs - Azerbaijani president Politics 25 October 21:30
Second Karabakh war showed our strength and national spirit - President Ilham Aliyev Politics 25 October 21:28
After 27 years, we ended occupation and drove enemy out of our lands - Azerbaijani president Politics 25 October 21:20
Zangilan airport will be commissioned next year - President Aliyev Politics 25 October 21:18
We will rebuild all villages of Gubadli district, including city of Gubadli - Azerbaijani president Politics 25 October 21:16
After completion of restoration work in all liberated towns and villages, streets will be named after our martyrs - President Aliyev Politics 25 October 21:14
Uzbekistan’s 9M2021 imports of Turkish leather goods increase Turkey 25 October 20:59
Azerbaijan defense minister meets leadership of Turkish National Defense University (PHOTO) Politics 25 October 20:41
Azerbaijan, NATO talk prospects for co-op in various spheres (PHOTO) Politics 25 October 20:37
Ernst & Young reveals total revenues of Uzbekneftegaz during 1H2021 Uzbekistan 25 October 20:16
Turkey shares data on cargo shipments via its Aliaga port Turkey 25 October 19:59
Iran talks exports of its nano products to Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan Business 25 October 19:57
Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service expanding use of electronic signature Economy 25 October 19:25
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via Ambarli port in 9M2021 Turkey 25 October 19:24
Iran sees increase in manufacturing of several industrial, mining products Business 25 October 18:58
Iran's trade turnover with Azerbaijan booming - IRICA Business 25 October 18:57
Azerbaijan’s timber imports from Russian region revealed Construction 25 October 18:56
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on October 26 Oil&Gas 25 October 18:53
Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan sign number of bilateral co-op documents Turkmenistan 25 October 18:52
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly rising Finance 25 October 18:51
Kazakhstan ready to significantly increase imports of Turkmen gas - President Tokayev Oil&Gas 25 October 18:40
