SOCAR Turkey R&D project wins funding by Horizon Europe Program

Circular TwAIN, the first digital project developed by SOCAR Turkey’s Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation Center won funding by European Commission’s Horizon Europe Program, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Horizon Europe is the EU’s key funding program for research and innovation. It tackles climate change, helps to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals and boosts the EU’s competitiveness and growth.

The project, which brings together 10 international partners in the consortium, aims to develop a digital tool that will provide energy efficiency in large-scale production facilities with artificial intelligence. The Circular TwaAIn project will make significant contributions to reducing energy consumption and carbon footprint.

“Efficient and sustainable production has always been our priority. With Circular TwAIn, the first digital project we have developed in this context, we will use digital technologies to achieve much more effective results for sustainable production. The Circular TwAIn project will serve to develop our medium and long-term digitalization, sustainability and energy optimization strategies,” said Bilal Guliyev, Director General of the Center.

