12 associations welcome EU Commission’s target to scale up biomethane output

Twelve associations have welcomed the European Commission’s proposed target to scale up biomethane production to 35bcm by 2030 and boost the production of renewable hydrogen in Europe, Trend reports with reference to Eurogas.

“Following the launch of the European Commission’s Communication on more affordable, secure and sustainable energy, the group has noted these developments in particular as key steps forward,” said Eurogas.

Reportedly, the associations launched a joint call in 2021, highlighting the fact that the EU needs binding 2030 targets, which should reduce the GHG intensity of gas consumed and increase demand for renewable gas. Such targets would send clear signals to investors in terms of decarbonising gas and scaling up renewable gases. At the time of the original call binding

2030 targets were deemed urgent.

With the objective of phasing out our dependence on fossil fuels from Russia well before 2030, the EU has proposed REPowerEU, a plan, to increase the resilience of its energy system and diversify its gas supply sources via higher LNG and pipeline imports from non-Russian suppliers, and boosting the use of biomethane and renewable hydrogen. Already before the end of the year RePowerEU could result in the EU's gas demand going down by volumes equivalent to two thirds of Russian gas imports from last year.

An integrated EU energy system largely-based on renewables and greater energy efficiency is the most-cost effective solution to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels at the level of homes, buildings and industry. This is the second pillar of the Commission's REPowerEU plan. The full implementation of the Commission's Fit for 55 proposals would already lower our gas consumption by 30%, equivalent to 100 bcm, by 2030. The case for energy efficiency has never been stronger, as lowering energy consumption in households and enterprises means not only reducing energy imports from Russia, but also reducing energy costs for EU citizens and businesses. The energy system measures in REPowerEU would support an additional saving of over 25bcm a year.

