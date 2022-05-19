EU aims to intensify cooperation with Azerbaijan on Southern Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. The European Union aims to intensify cooperation with Azerbaijan, especially on the Southern Gas Corridor, Trend reports with reference to the REPowerEU Plan presented by the European Commission.

In response to the hardships and global energy market disruption caused by the war in Ukraine, the European Commission presented the REPowerEU Plan, which is for saving energy, producing clean energy and diversifying energy supplies.

It is backed by financial and legal measures to build the new energy infrastructure and system that Europe needs.

“We want to build long-term partnerships that are mutually beneficial – boosting renewable energy and increasing energy efficiency around the globe and cooperating on green technology and innovation. The new EU Energy Platform will play a key role in pooling demand, coordinating infrastructure use, negotiating with the international partners and preparing for joint gas and hydrogen purchases,” said the Commission.

The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Europe through the Southern Gas Corridor began on December 31, 2020. Azerbaijan exported its natural gas to the European market through pipelines for the first time in history.

Azerbaijan has diversified its export opportunities with direct access to the European market, which is the world's largest importer of natural gas.

The Trans Adriatic pipeline (TAP) which is the European part of the Southern Gas Corridor, will annually supply eight billion cubic meters of gas to Italy and one billion cubic meters of gas to Greece and Bulgaria.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Lyaman_Zeyn