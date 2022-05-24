Azerbaijan to hold closing ceremony of Baku Energy Forum in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The closing ceremony of the Baku Energy Forum will be held in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Executive Director of the local Iteca Caspian company Farid Mammadov said, Trend reports.

Mammadov made the remark at an event on the forthcoming holding of the 27th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the 10th Anniversary Caspian International Power and Renewable Energy Exhibition, as well as the Baku Energy Forum, which is the successor to the Caspian Oil & Gas Conference.

According to him, on June 4, a session conference of the forum participants will be held in Shusha.

"A number of agreements and documents are expected to be signed between the event participants," the executive director said.

The exhibitions will be held at the Baku Expo Center on June 1-3, and the Baku Energy Forum - at the Baku Convention Center on June 2-3. A total of over 300 companies from more than 30 countries will take part in the events.