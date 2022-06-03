Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to reach zero carbonization in next ten years – SOCAR’s VP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Azerbaijan's oil and gas companies are restructuring their program and development strategy in order to achieve zero carbonization, Vice President of Ecology at State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rafiga Huseyn-zade said at 27th Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports

"Today, SOCAR has already prepared an appropriate program and launched projects to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. SOCAR is carrying out relevant work with international partners in order to ensure the environmental safety of the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea," she said.

According to Huseyn-zade, the oil and gas resources of Azerbaijan will continue to provide energy security.

"SOCAR’s new strategy provides for expanding the usage of technologies, reducing emissions, also safe extraction of energy resources," she noted.

Huseyn-zade said that according to international organizations, SOCAR will achieve zero carbonization in the next ten years.

"Hydrogen and alternative energy sources are one of the safest types of fuel, and SOCAR is engaged in projects in this direction," she added.