Azerbaijan's Karabakh region, East Zangazur provided with power lines

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, June 4. Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur regions are provided with power lines, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said during a special session on 'Path to Zero Emissions: Developing the Green Energy Potential of the Liberated Territories' on the sidelines of the Baku Energy Week in Shusha on June 4, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan has managed to build a power station with a capacity of 20 MW in a short period of time. Moreover, 19 substations have been restored, seven substations have been constructed, while eight more substations are planned to be built.

“I'd like to note that Karabakh's solar energy potential is estimated at 7.2 GW, whereas its wind power potential – at 2 GW. Furthermore, 25 percent of the country's water resources are located in this region. Today, we'll sign documents with Masdar on the construction of the 4 MW substation and with bp – for 230 MW substation,” he said.