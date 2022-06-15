Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, increased by $4.57 on June 14 compared to the previous price, settling at $133.34 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on June 14 amounted to $132.04 per barrel, up by $4.6 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $90.99 per barrel on June 14, growing by $3.8 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $4.09 compared to the previous price and made up $132.06 per barrel.