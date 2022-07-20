Europe’s non-Russian gas imports increase impressively - Ursula von der Leyen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Today EU has 12 member-states that are hit by a partial cut-off of Russian gas, or a total cut-off of Russian gas supply, said President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, addressing a press conference, Trend reports.

“Overall the flow of Russian gas now is less that one third to what it used to be at the same time last year. In any event, whether it is partial, major of total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready. We have already done a lot to reduce our dependence on Russian fossil fuels overall. We’ve set up a joint gas storage. Storages are now filled 64 percent,” she said.

Ursula von der Leyen pointed out that the gas supply from other sources than Russia have quite impressively increased since January this year by 35 bcm by now.

“We have the US agreement on increased LNG supplies, Norway stepped up considerably, Qatar, the Gulf states, Algeria. I was in Egypt to sign a MoU on more supplies. We were two days ago in Azerbaijan to sign an MoU on increased supplies. We have worked a lot on increased supplies through renewable energy. Since the beginning of this year we have estimated additional 20 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity. If we put that as an equivalent to gas, it’s around 4 bcm replaced by renewables by now,” she added.

