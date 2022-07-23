Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.46 on July 22 compared to the previous price, amounting to $115.42 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on July 22 amounted to $113.18 per barrel, down by $1.51 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $67.86 per barrel on July 22, growing by 20 cents as compared to the previous price.

The cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea decreased by 40 cents compared to the previous price and made up $110.22 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 23)