...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market

Oil&Gas Materials 25 July 2022 17:05
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $118.96 per barrel, having increased by $3.27 (2.83 percent) compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $124.74 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $115.42.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $116.91 per barrel last week, up by $2.7 (2.36 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $119.94 per barrel, while the minimum price was $113.18.

The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk reached $69.89 per barrel this week, which was $1.91 (2.81 percent) more than in the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $72.49 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $67.66.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

The average price of Brent Dated made up $112.62 per barrel last week, thus growing by $2.81 (2.56 percent).

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $115.08 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $110.22.

Oil grade/date

July 18

July 19

July 20

July 21

July 22

Average price

Azeri LT CIF

$121.74

$120.21

$120.53

$116.88

$115.42

$118.96

Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan

$119.94

$118.26

$118.5

$114.69

$113.18

$116.91

Urals (EX NOVO)

$72.49

$70.64

$70.83

$67.66

$67.86

$69.89

Brent Dated

$115.08

$113.46

$113.74

$110.62

$110.22

$112.62
Tags:
