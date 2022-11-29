Azerbaijan in favor of investments in Albania’s gas infrastructure – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov.29. Azerbaijan is in favor of investments in Albania and mainly in the field of energy infrastructure, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Albania Anar Huseynov said in an interview with Argumentum.al, Trend reports Nov.29.

“I do believe that Albania can become a beneficiary of Azerbaijan’s natural gas, but the lack of appropriate infrastructure complicates the issue. Therefore, Baku wants to discuss the possibility of investing in the gas infrastructure of Albania, and first to start with a separate settlement. If the investment is successful, its scope may increase,” he said.

Talking about the overall energy cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, Huseynov recalled the memorandum of understanding signed in July 2022 on strategic partnership in the field of energy.

“This MoU became a new milestone in our relations with EU and includes a commitment to double the capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor to deliver at least 20 billion cubic meters to the European markets annually by 2027. This will contribute to EU’s diversification objectives. Azerbaijan is already now increasing deliveries of natural gas to the EU, from 8.1 bcm in 2021 to an expected 12 bcm in 2022. The EU and Azerbaijan also share the ambition to accelerate the development and deployment of renewable energy generation and transmission capacity to fully reap the synergies between the EU’s clean energy transition and Azerbaijan’s strong untapped renewable energy potential, in particular in the offshore energy sector. The two parties also acknowledge the importance of the Global Methane Pledge, and recognize that making the natural gas supply chain as efficient, environmentally and climate friendly as possible is a collective responsibility,” said the envoy.

Huseynov added that the MoU supports the creation of schemes to collect natural gas that would otherwise be vented, flared or released into the atmosphere.

