Volume of oil supplies via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11. Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline has transported 4,000,232,552 barrels of oil with 5,250 tankers from the start of commercial deliveries in 2006 until end-2022, Trend reports via Anadolu Agency.

BTC supplied 200,467,463 barrels and 224,388,520 barrels of crude oil to the world markets in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly ACG crude oil and Shah Deniz condensate from Azerbaijan. In addition, other volumes of crude oil and condensate continue to be transported via BTC, including volumes from Turkmenistan, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 percent); AzBTC (25 percent); MOL (replaced Chevron as of 16 April 2020 (8.9 percent); Equinor (8.71 percent); TPAO (6.53 percent).

