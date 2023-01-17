UAE ready to support Azerbaijan in implementation of megaprojects - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The UAE attaches great importance to energy cooperation with Azerbaijan and is ready to support it in the implementation of joint mega projects, the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei said, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Al Mazrouei made the remark during a meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Abu Dhabi.

The Arab minister stressed the importance of international cooperation in the field of green energy.

Shahbazov said that energy plays an important role in the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UAE, and Azerbaijan attaches strategic importance to these relations.

"Azerbaijan is currently focused on developing the production of electricity and hydrogen from renewable energy sources, integrating them into the country's energy network, transporting them to EU markets, and creating the infrastructure necessary for this. Masdar [UAE energy company] is an important and reliable partner for us in realizing these goals," he added.

The ministry also stressed that within the framework of the document signed between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary on cooperation in the field of development and future transportation of green energy, appropriate measures are being taken which will turn Azerbaijan into a major producer and reliable exporter of green energy.