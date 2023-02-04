bp planning to put 3 more wells on production at Shah Deniz - Gary Jones

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.4. bp is planning to put three more wells on production at Shah Deniz gas and condensate field offshore Azerbaijan this year, including the start-up of the remaining fifth flank – East North, said Gary Jones, bp regional president Azerbaijan-Georgia-Türkiye, Trend reports.

He was addressing the 9th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council held Feb.3 in Baku.

Gary Jones believes that this will help further ramp up the current volumes through the Southern Gas Corridor.

“We are also progressing our wells program, with total of 21 drilled and 19 completed wells out of the planned 26. 14 of these are already producing across the four flanks,” noted the regional director.

Shah Deniz produced 25.2 billion cubic meters of gas as of 2022, according to Azerbaijan's energy ministry.

The proven reserves of Shah Deniz are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas and 240 million tons of condensate.

Shah Deniz participating interests are: bp (operator – 29.99%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%), SOCAR (14.35%), NICO (10.00%) and SGC (6.67%).

