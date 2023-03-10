Azerbaijan plays huge role in ensuring energy security - ex-VP ExxonMobil

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. Azerbaijan plays a huge role in ensuring energy security, Jean Baderschneider, former Vice President of ExxonMobil said at a panel session of the X Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

She noted that Azerbaijan may become one of the first and possibly the only hydrogen hubs.

"Azerbaijan has excellent opportunities for the development of wind, solar, and other types of energy," Baderschneider said, adding that the country invests heavily in the field of energy resources.

Organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, under the patronage of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the X Global Baku Forum kicked off on March 9. The forum’s topic this year is "The World of Today: Challenges and Hopes".

The Forum is attended by high-ranking guests from dozens of countries, among them current and former heads of states and governments, prominent public and political figures, leading foreign experts, the leadership of the World Health Organization, the League of Arab States, and other major international organizations.