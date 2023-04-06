Azerbaijani oil prices increase

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $88.06 per barrel on April 5, increasing by $0.36 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.98 per barrel, up by $0.31 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $55.37 per barrel on April 5, growing by $0.31 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $0.27, making up $85.6 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 6, 2023)