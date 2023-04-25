Azerbaijan's crude oil imports from Turkmenistan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Azerbaijan imported 119,122 tons of crude oil from Turkmenistan from January through February 2023, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan.

According to the information, in terms of value, Azerbaijan imported crude oil from Turkmenistan in the amount of more than $75.35 million, which is 4.4 times more than in the first two months of last year.

Azerbaijan's imports of Turkmen oil from January through February 2022 amounted to more than 30,726 tons worth over $17.11 million.

In general, over the past year, Azerbaijan imported more than 352,715 tons of crude oil from Turkmenistan worth over $245.14 million.

Turkmenistan ranks among the world's leading countries in terms of oil and gas reserves. The country pays great attention to the construction of oil and gas processing plants and the export of energy resources to world markets.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported more than 89.738 tons of crude oil from Turkmenistan in 2021 in the amount of $52.54 million.