Bi-directionality of Trans-Balkan pipeline allows Azerbaijani gas to reach Balkans - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. After ensuring the bi-directionality of the first branch of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, through which natural gas was transported via Ukraine, through Romania and Bulgaria to Türkiye, it became possible to transport natural gas from Greece and Türkiye to Bulgaria, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma told Trend.

"Such infrastructure development means that natural gas coming from Azerbaijan can get into our region. The key role of this route in the diversification of natural gas sources for the EU member states was also highlighted in the European Union's REPowerEU plan of May 2022," Torma said.

According to the report of the Ministry of Energy, from January through March 2023, Azerbaijan exported natural gas to Europe (2.9 billion cubic meters), Türkiye (2.7 billion cubic meters) and Georgia (0.9 billion cubic meters).

During the reporting period, 1.4 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian gas pipeline.