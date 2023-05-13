Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.04 per barrel on May 12, decreasing by $0.79 compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan decreased by $0.78 and amounted to $76.37 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $49.81 per barrel, decreasing by $0.83 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.88 on May 12 compared to the previous price and made up $75.31 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on May 13, 2023)