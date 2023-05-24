Azerbaijan supplies almost 595M worth of gas to Europe in March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. Azerbaijan has supplied 611.8 million cubic meters of natural gas to Europe in March 2023, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, told Trend.

The value of exports during the reporting period stood at 595 988 162 euros, the Eurostat data shows.

The statistical data from Azerbaijan’s energy ministry reveals that in the first quarter of 2023, gas production in the country increased by three percent, to 12.2 billion cubic meters. The country exported over half, or 6.5 billion cubic meters, of natural gas to foreign markets.

From January through March 2023, Azerbaijan exported natural gas to Europe (2.9 billion cubic meters), Türkiye (2.7 billion cubic meters), and Georgia (0.9 billion cubic meters). During the reporting period, 1,4 billion cubic meters of gas were exported to Türkiye via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline.

Azerbaijan exports gas to Europe via the Trans Adriatic Pipeline, the final leg of the Southern Gas Corridor. The initial capacity of TAP is 10 billion cubic meters expandable to 20 billion cubic meters per year.

