Turkmenistan witnessing moderate increase in performance of oil industry enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The enterprises of the oil industry of Turkmenistan exceeded their production indicators from January through May 2023, Trend reports.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Batyr Amanov at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on June 10.

According to him, during the reporting period, the plan for oil refining at the plants of Turkmenistan was exceeded by 2.6 percent, for the production of gasoline – by 11.9 percent, diesel fuel – by 7.5 percent, polypropylene – by 10.5 percent.

Furthermore, Amanov noted that from January through May 2023, the plan for oil supplies to the Turkmennebit State Concern was exceeded by 1.7 percent.

Meanwhile, according to the Turkmen Turkmengaz State Concern, the country's hydrocarbon resources are estimated at more than 71 billion tons of oil equivalent, of which more than 20 billion tons of oil and more than 50 trillion cubic meters of natural gas.