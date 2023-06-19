SOCAR, OPEC mull future cooperation, hail clean technologies in hydrocarbon production

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. President of Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR Rovshan Najaf met with OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais, Trend reports with reference to SOCAR.

They hailed the long-term effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and OPEC, noting that bilateral relations are developing successfully.

The sides pointed out that the OPEC+ format is of strategic importance and makes a valuable contribution to regulating the oil markets and ensuring a balance between supply and demand. SOCAR's president and OPEC's secretary general emphasized the importance of a sustainable increase in hydrocarbon production with the help of clean technologies. In this regard, it was noted that SOCAR attaches particular importance to the use of low-emission and innovative technologies.

The meeting participants discussed the current state and forecasts for world oil markets, the prospects for cooperation between SOCAR and OPEC, as well as other issues of mutual interest.