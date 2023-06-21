TAP’s expansion could help address sustainability element of energy trilemma

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21. The expansion of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) can ensure sustainability, said TAP Country Representative Greece Ioannis Maris, Trend reports.

“TAP’s expansion could help address the sustainability element of the energy trilemma, as new volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gases could be transported in the future”, he said addressing a panel discussion at the 12th Athens Energy Summit.

After completing the initial round of binding offers during the ongoing market test, TAP has initiated the first phase of expansion, introducing an additional capacity of 1.2 billion cubic meters per year starting from 2026. TAP follows a well-defined process for capacity expansion, conducting market tests in a fair, transparent, and unbiased manner. The next step, the second binding phase, is scheduled for 2023, allowing interested operators to submit further offers. TAP has the potential for successive expansion phases, enabling a total capacity of up to 20 billion cubic meters per year without the necessity of laying new pipelines.

Moreover, TAP will facilitate the transportation of new volumes of hydrogen and other renewable gases, thus fostering the long-term sustainability and energy transition in the relevant regions.

