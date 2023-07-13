Azerbaijan discloses volume of electricity generation from renewable energy sources

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Oil&Gas Materials 13 July 2023 10:49 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. The production of electricity from renewable energy sources, including hydroelectric power plants, exceeded 1 billion kWh from January through June 2023, Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov tweeted, Trend reports.

“Hydroelectric power stations produced 891 million kWh, wind farms - 31.7 million kWh, solar power plants – 32.3 million kWh, and a solid waste incineration plant - 126.8 million kWh, during the reporting period,” Shahbazov said.

The minister noted that the share of the renewable energy sector in the total electricity production in Azerbaijan amounted to 8 percent during the reporting period.

Meanwhile, electricity production in Azerbaijan overall increased by 2.8 percent to 13.9 billion kWh. Exports accounted for 1.2 billion kWh, imports - 137.5 million kWh.

