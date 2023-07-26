Azerbaijan and Romania concur to expedite Green Energy Corridor partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. A meeting was held between Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov and Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja within the framework of the Azerbaijani minister’s visit to Bucharest, the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The importance of the mutual visits of the presidents of Azerbaijan and Romania for cooperation between the two countries and the multifaceted and intensive development of ties in the energy sector were emphasized at the meeting.

The strategic value of the plans for the development of the Caspian Sea-European Union Green Energy Corridor for the Azerbaijani-Romanian energy partnership was also noted.

Discussions were held on contracts related to natural gas. The regular contacts between Romgaz and SOCAR state-owned companies are of great importance for the two countries.

Burduja expressed a high assessment of SOCAR's activities in Romania and pointed out the importance of this activity’s development from the point of view of market competitiveness and energy security.

A number of other issues arising from bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the energy sector were also discussed at the meeting.

The Strategic Partnership Agreement, which provides for the construction of an energy bridge from the Caucasus region to Europe, was signed by Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary on December 17, 2022.

It is expected to build a Black Sea Energy underwater electric cable with a capacity of 1000 MW and a length of 1,195 kilometers.

The cable will be intended for the supply of green electricity produced in Azerbaijan through Georgia and the Black Sea to Romania for subsequent transportation to Hungary and the rest of Europe.