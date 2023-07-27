Works on new platform for Azeri-Chirag-Gunahsli approaching final stages

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Azeri Central East (ACE) project activities are progressing as per plan reaching around 90 percent progress milestone, Trend reports via bp company.

The $6 billion ACE project is the next step in the development of the giant ACG field in the Caspian Sea. The ACE platform and equipment are designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. Up to 300 million barrels are expected to be produced over the entire duration of the project. The platform will be controlled remotely from the Sangachal terminal and will include an innovative automation system.

During 2022, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 415,400 barrels per day (b/d) (about 152 million barrels or 20 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (25,200 b/d), Central Azeri (104,100 b/d), West Azeri (106,400 b/d), East Azeri (64,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (76,300 b/d) and West Chirag (39,400 b/d) platforms.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37 percent), SOCAR (25 percent), MOL (9.57 percent), INPEX (9.31 percent), Equinor (7.27 percent), ExxonMobil (6.79 percent), TPAO (5.73 percent), ITOCHU (3.65 percent), ONGC Videsh (2.31 percent).

