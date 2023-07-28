Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Hike in Azerbaijani oil prices recorded

Oil&Gas Materials 28 July 2023 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. On July 27, the price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand was $88.06 a barrel, up 30 cents from the previous price., Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand amounted to $86.66 per barrel, up by 37 cents compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $68 per barrel, up by nine cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea grew by two cents from the previous day on July 27 to $83.84 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on July 28, 2023)

