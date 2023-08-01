Hike in Azerbaijani oil prices recorded

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta brand totaled $89.27 per barrel on July 31, increasing $1.26 compared to the previous price, Trend reports, referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan brand currently costs $88.27 per barrel, which is $1.29 more expensive than the previous price.

Additionally, Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk. URALS cost $69.78 a barrel when shipped from the port, an increase of $1.53 from the previous price.

Meanwhile, the price of a barrel of Brent Dated oil produced in the North Sea jumped by $1.66 from the previous day on July 31 to $85.66 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on August 1, 2023)