Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijan announces oil export volume to Croatia

Oil&Gas Materials 28 August 2023 09:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan announces oil export volume to Croatia

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijan exported 538,320 tons of crude oil and oil products to Croatia from January through July 2023, which is 3 percent of the total volume of raw materials exported from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On a year-on-year basis, this indicator decreased by 1 percent, or 6,340 tons.

The value of Azerbaijani oil and oil products exports to Croatia amounted to $306 million from January through July 2023. This is 37 percent, or $184 million, less year-on-year.

Also, Azerbaijan exported about 15 million tons of oil and oil products from January through July 2023, which is 5 percent less year-on-year (16 million tons). In value terms, oil exports amounted to more than $9 billion, which is 23 percent or $2 billion less than the January–July 2022 figure.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more