Azerbaijan announces oil export volume to Croatia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. Azerbaijan exported 538,320 tons of crude oil and oil products to Croatia from January through July 2023, which is 3 percent of the total volume of raw materials exported from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On a year-on-year basis, this indicator decreased by 1 percent, or 6,340 tons.

The value of Azerbaijani oil and oil products exports to Croatia amounted to $306 million from January through July 2023. This is 37 percent, or $184 million, less year-on-year.

Also, Azerbaijan exported about 15 million tons of oil and oil products from January through July 2023, which is 5 percent less year-on-year (16 million tons). In value terms, oil exports amounted to more than $9 billion, which is 23 percent or $2 billion less than the January–July 2022 figure.